Cool conditions continuing across North East Victoria and Riverina

The month of April was slightly wetter and cooler than average over most of Victoria and the Riverina.
The same can be said of some places further north, where Dubbo with 45mm and Cowra with 68.8mm both had above average rainfall. Further north still, it became notably drier than usual. Coonabarabran recorded 19.4mm, well below the average of 55mm.
The mean maximum temperature of 22.6 was a degree below normal. It was a very dry April at Moree, with only 1.4mm and maximum temperatures were a degree above normal.
From Moree northwards to the central inland of Queensland, it was a very dry month generally and daily maximum temperatures just aver one degree above normal. Roma recorded 13.4mm, St George recorded 3.4mm, Blackall recorded 4.8mm and Barcaldine recorded 10.2mm. All four towns recorded their warmest April since 2020.
An active low pressure trough which passed over our regions late last Friday, April 28 became more active as it slowly reached the NSW coast. Very heavy rain fell along the coast between Sydney and Ulladulla. Jervis Bay recorded a total of 207mm to Saturday morning. This was Jervis Bay's wettest April day in 124 years of records.
The April rainfall total this year reached 453.8mm - the second wettest behind 566mm in April 1989.
The previous wettest April day at Jervis Bay was 206mm in 1973, which was a notably wet year in the eastern states.
Jervis Bay has now had well above average rainfall this year since January.
Other very wet January to April periods were in 1950, 1963, 1974, 1984 and last year. These all led to a wetter than average year in our regions.
Early May in North East Victoria has been cool and cloudy with showers and the odd thunderstorm. These conditions look set to continue for another week.
Sea surface temperatures have continued to be notably above normal near Perth and across ocean waters to just south of Tasmania, and right across the Tasman Sea to well east of New Zealand. It has been that way since April 2021 - an unusually long time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.