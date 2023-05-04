Indi MP Helen Haines hopes a rural housing infrastructure fund will be in next weeks federal budget, which would enable land to be opened up to combat the housing crisis.
She described three key areas she'd like the budget to address - housing, healthcare and cost-of-living.
"Everywhere I go, whether it be Wodonga or Wangaratta, Myrtleford or Bright, people tell me the housing crisis is acute, real and pinching on everyday people," Ms Haines said.
"Homelessness is at a staggering rate across our region. In North East Victoria I know that between the 2016 and the 2021 census, homelessness has gone up by 17 per cent across our region, but alarmingly, in Wangaratta that figure is 67 per cent."
To rectify these statistics and bring more housing options into the market, Ms Haines said, in conjunction with the rural housing infrastructure fund, she wants to see more planning support to regional councils.
"This fund would enable housing land to be opened up to assist our local councils in things like sewerage, pavements and amenities, so social and affordable housing can be built," she said.
In light of the code yellow announced by Albury Hospital last week, Ms Haines said the government must act urgently and ensure we have the workforce needed to support the region.
"The key opportunity for the federal government to invest in is education and research: a collaborative centre here at Albury Wodonga health, to make sure we can grow our own workforce," she said.
"We need to make sure ... we are training and retaining the workforce we need, not just in our acute hospital setting, but out in primary care, in general practise."
She addressed the cost-of-living, specifically home electrification, stressing the need to transition to cheaper renewable energy with the government making batteries and solar panels cheaper.
With infrastructure, Ms Haines said Wodonga's $30 million community housing project was at the front of her mind.
"Across the region we want to see investment in our roads and bridges," she said.
"Also, we need clarity on the growing the regions fund, a key fund that our local governments can pitch into to get these projects running."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.
