Housing is Indi MP Helen Haines' main concern for federal budget

By Layton Holley
May 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Indi independent MP Helen Haines said her three priorities for the federal budget were housing, healthcare and cost-of-living, with an emphasis on a rural housing infrastructure fund to curb the crisis. Picture by Layton Holley
Indi MP Helen Haines hopes a rural housing infrastructure fund will be in next weeks federal budget, which would enable land to be opened up to combat the housing crisis.

Local News

