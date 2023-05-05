A Riverina teachers representative has called for a partnership between state and federal governments to ensure all public schools are properly funded as part of the federal budget announcement on May 9.
NSW Teachers Federation country organiser Jack O'Brien said it was important there was enough support to ensure all public schools are funded at 100 per cent of the Schooling Resource Standard.
"It is crucial that the public system does not remain underfunded according to the minimum resourcing standard, while a majority of private schools are funded above the SRS," he said.
"Our public school teachers and students can only be at their best if they are supported by a fully-resourced system. Particularly for schools in regional and remote areas that experience difficulty attracting and retaining teachers."
Meanwhile, a welfare advocate would like government support payments to meet the daily standard cost of living, particularly with rental affordability.
Anglicare senior coordinator for child and family services in the Riverina Jasmine Woodland said the shortage of housing in south-eastern NSW had reached a crisis point.
"With the funding for disaster relief programs coming to an end, the services clients require will overflow to other crisis support services," she said.
"Without additional government support, the current service capacity will not be able to sustain the existing demand."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
