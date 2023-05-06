Milk is far from easy money

Fair dinkum, it is hard to hit the middle ground.
When dairy returns took a nose dive, the media led the charge into extolling consumers to drink more milk and to shun low-priced supermarket home brands.
Hard to measure if it had any input, but dairy farmers returns took a significant lift when world prices hit the straps - as it always has happened historically.
Everyone is meant to have friend at the ABC, but it seems dairy farmers have missed the bus.
Gleefully it has been reported that "the prices for milk, yoghurt and cheese are up almost 15 per cent from the same time last year".
"At the same time, bread and cereals are up 12 per cent. For fruit and veggies, the jump is closer to 5 per cent, while meat is up 4 per cent".
What is not mentioned that currently dairy farmers fortuitously are making the highest ever returns that are being plundered by the highest ever costs.
On top of that, there is dire shortage of agricultural workers.
Dairy farmers are not as fortunate as ABC staff, who have been granted a three-year pay rise. Next, the ABC will bemoan the fact that the number of dairy farmers in Australia is shrinking.
The saying one man's weed is another man's flower is very apt when it comes to the ryegrass species that dominates Australia's improved pastures.
While embraced as a mainstay of pastures, it is the bane of croppers.
Control of ryegrass, which competes for moisture and nutrition in growing crops, is with herbicides costing in the millions if not billions.
Now there is research showing that, in some regions, there is a level of resistance to herbicides.
Ryegrass is also controlled by heavy grazing, stubble burning and emergence tilling. The productivity of ryegrasses in grazing systems has increased in leaps and bounds in recent decades. In the past only several annual and perennial ryegrass species existed, but now they would be over 100 and increasing. The gap between cropping infestation and improved pastures can be measured by productivity trials backed by Dairy Australia and MLA.
