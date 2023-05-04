Man accused of raping work colleague at Mt Beauty AGL found not guilty

A man accused of raping a work colleague at Mt Beauty has been found not guilty on all charges.
A jury found him not guilty on Thursday afternoon.
Judge Liz Gaynor thanked the jurors for their service, noting it could be difficult to sit in judgement of another community member.
"I thank you for your time and attention, and you are now excused," she said.
"Thank you very much."
The prosecution had alleged Brown, an AGL Hydro worker at Mt Beauty, committed the offences in his office in 2017 and 2018.
He had denied the allegations.
In his closing arguments on Wednesday, defence lawyer Charles Morgan pointed to inconsistencies in the woman's evidence.
He described some of the evidence as being "all over the shop".
The jury was quick to reach its verdict on the three charges.
Judge Gaynor told Brown he was free to leave after the verdict was handed down.
