The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of raping work colleague at Mt Beauty AGL found not guilty

By Wangaratta Court
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of raping work colleague at Mt Beauty AGL found not guilty
Man accused of raping work colleague at Mt Beauty AGL found not guilty

A man accused of raping a work colleague at Mt Beauty has been found not guilty on all charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.