Five questions with Scott Meyer, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:29pm
Barton medallist Scott Meyer was best on ground in Chiltern's thumping win over Mitta United last weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
Barton medallist Scott Meyer was best on ground in Chiltern's thumping win over Mitta United last weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH SCOTT MEYER

Q: Mark Doolan and yourself proved there is no substitute for class last weekend against Mitta Utd after you were BOG and Doolan booted eight despite being the two oldest players on the ground?

Journalist

Local News

