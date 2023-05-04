Q: Mark Doolan and yourself proved there is no substitute for class last weekend against Mitta Utd after you were BOG and Doolan booted eight despite being the two oldest players on the ground?
A: I was just stoked 'Dool's' decided to play again this year so he still has the mantle as the oldest player in our side and cops most of the flak from the younger players.
Q: What's the secret to Doolan and yourself still being able to perform at a high level other than drinking from the Fountain of Youth.
A: I guess Dool's and I realise we are closer to 40 than 30 but we are not just happy to get a game each week but want to be contributing and I reckon Dool's has got quite a few more years to go yet.
Q: Mitta United are expected to be one of the league's biggest improvers. Were you surprised to win by 10 goals last weekend against the Mountain Men?
A: There was certainly a lot of hype coming from out of the mountains over the off-season and rightly so considering the quality of their recruits. We certainly set ourselves for a big match because we are fully aware we are the hunted this year being the reigning premier.
Q: You are an assistant coach this year. Which match-up gave you the most headaches leading into the encounter against the Blues?
A: Obviously Ethan Redcliffe had been in scintillating form averaging more than 10 goals a match. It was funny, we got to selection last Thursday night and it was unanimous that Nick Stephens was the man for the job and he didn't let us down keeping 'Reddie' to four goals.
Q: Brad Hibberson replaced Luke Brookes as coach over the off-season. Compare the pair with their speeches at the huddles?
A: It's fair to say they have contrasting styles. 'Hibbo' is a bit more tactical while Brooksie is old fashioned and can deliver a good rev up. 'Hibbo' is growing in confidence each week, as you would expect with a rookie coach.
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND FIVE - Saturday, May 6
Tallangatta v Mitta Utd
Dederang-MB v Rutherglen
Thurgoona v Wod. Saints
Wahgunyah v Beechworth
Barnawartha v Yackandandah
Chiltern v Kiewa-SC
Grand final replay which unfortunately could be another wet weather slog if the forecast of rain for Saturday is correct. As expected, both sides are yet to produce their best football but will be keen to make a statement on the weekend. The Hawks have started the season 4-0 albeit against sides not expected to make finals. Expect the Swans on their home ground, in front of a huge crowd and Scott Meyer, Kyle Cooper and Mark Doolan in form to prevail in a tight contest.
Verdict: Chiltern by 11 points
