Grand final replay which unfortunately could be another wet weather slog if the forecast of rain for Saturday is correct. As expected, both sides are yet to produce their best football but will be keen to make a statement on the weekend. The Hawks have started the season 4-0 albeit against sides not expected to make finals. Expect the Swans on their home ground, in front of a huge crowd and Scott Meyer, Kyle Cooper and Mark Doolan in form to prevail in a tight contest.

