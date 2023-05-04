The Border Mail
Hunter Hall: Howlong cricketer, 15, selected in U17 NSW Country academy squad

By Steve Tervet
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:20am
Howlong all-rounder Hunter Hall has been selected in the U17 NSW Country Academy squad despite having only just turned 15. Hall is in Year 10 at Xavier High School. Picture by James Wiltshire
Hunter Hall has dropped a big hint as to his huge cricketing potential after being named in the U17 NSW Country Academy squad.

