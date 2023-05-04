Hunter Hall has dropped a big hint as to his huge cricketing potential after being named in the U17 NSW Country Academy squad.
The Xavier High School student only recently turned 15 but has already caught the eye of state selectors with his all-round ability on the field.
Hall, from Howlong, is a talented batter and proficient leg-spinner whose dream of playing professional cricket just moved one small step closer to reality.
"It was pretty surprising to make the squad as a bottom-ager," Hall said.
"Getting an email saying I've been picked was pretty thrilling.
"I'm pretty proud but I wouldn't be where I am without the coaches I've been brought up with.
"Steve Wright, the last couple of years at Howlong, he's really helped improve my game and tried to challenge me as much as possible.
"Dylan Weeding has really pushed me through all the rep teams I've played in as well.
"Hopefully in the future I can go all the way to become professional.
"This year, my goal is to make the under-17s national team."
Wright, having mentored Hall at Howlong, is delighted to see him named among the best young players in regional NSW.
"For a kid that's just turned 15 to make the U17 NSW Country squad is a massive achievement and I'm really proud of him," Wright said.
"He's put a lot of work in and he really deserves it.
"Hunter's got a massive amount of natural talent but he's also a really hard worker.
"It takes more than just talent to get to that sort of level, he knows he's got to put the hard work in and he's doing just that.
"He's a kid who just loves the game and loves working hard.
"I'm absolutely rapt for him."
Hall scored an unbeaten 121 for CAW Country against Murrumbidgee in the Colston/Scammell Shield and then picked up 10 wickets for Riverina at the Bradman Cup, making 56 in the opening game against Western.
"Technically, Hunter is very solid," Wright said.
"He's very hard to get out and he's one of those kids that just loves being out there in the middle.
"He doesn't give his wicket away cheaply.
"His bowling's improved enormously over the last couple of years.
"He's become a real front-line leg-spinner and he's someone I can see being a genuine all-rounder going forward."
As proud as anyone but making sure Hall's feet remain firmly rooted to the crease is dad Rowan.
"It's incredible for the Howlong Cricket Club to be represented by a young up-and-coming talent like that and it's great for our family," Rowan said.
"But what it's really good for is all of the hours he's spent in the nets, hitting thousands of balls, bowling thousands of balls, stuff he does that people don't see, that he does by himself or he does one-on-one with me.
"All of that is starting to pay off.
"He's a kid who watches what he eats, he does a lot of strength and conditioning, he does a lot of running, he does all the things he needs to do, he sacrifices a lot and this is hopefully the start of an exciting journey for him.
"From a very young age, he was able to perform the skills in cricket quite naturally, he was able to bowl with a round arm rather than a throw, he was able to move his feet and the bat went towards the ball so we thought 'we might have something here.'
"If you asked him what he wanted to do with his life, he'd say a professional cricketer.
"He's always been encouraged to understand there is a big, wide world out there and you can be whatever you want if you're prepared to work hard.
"He's learning how to work hard, he's not quite there yet, but he's got a very strong network around him and there are a lot of very intelligent cricket people who know what's best for him and are willing to give him the time."
Wright is putting no ceiling on Hall's prospects as he prepares to continue in the NSW pathway this winter.
"The sky's the limit," Wright said.
"There's no doubt he's got the ability and the right attitude.
"If he keeps working hard, which I'm sure he will, I can see big things for him.
"I'm trying to encourage him to stick with what works for him and really play to his strengths.
"He's a super talent and just a ripping kid, so I hope he goes all the way."
