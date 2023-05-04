The Border Mail
Still no sign of missing woman Lillian Ip, search focusing on Mitta

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:35pm
Lillian Ip had been using a black Honda Jazz with plates TEP 885.
Police will again increase resources in the search for a missing tourist on Friday, with no confirmed sighting of the woman since Sunday.

