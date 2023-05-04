Still no sign of missing woman Lillian Ip, search focusing on Mitta

Police will again increase resources in the search for a missing tourist on Friday, with no confirmed sighting of the woman since Sunday.
Lillian Ip, 48, was last seen at Mitta on Sunday afternoon, the same day her phone last pinged off a tower.
The Cheltenham woman, who has a medical issue, had been due to return home on Tuesday.
Police will use offroad motorbikes in the Mitta region on Friday in a further bid to locate the missing woman.
The airwing has also been involved in the search operation.
Acting Inspector Joel Hughes met with her family in Wodonga on Thursday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They're obviously very concerned," he said.
"There hasn't been any further sightings or communications between Lillian and her family members or friends since (Sunday).
"We've had some calls from members of the public which is fantastic.
"Unfortunately those leads at this stage haven't eventuated."
She had been travelling in a black Honda with plates TEP 885.
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000 with information.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.