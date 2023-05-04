The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford teenagers Tom Cappellari and Ashton McPherson shine in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myrtleford's Tom Cappellari was terrific against Wangaratta Rovers, either kicking or setting up a number of goals. Picture by Mark Jesser
Myrtleford's Tom Cappellari was terrific against Wangaratta Rovers, either kicking or setting up a number of goals. Picture by Mark Jesser

Myrtleford has unleashed two tenacious teenagers, including one of the Ovens and Murray Football League's youngest players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.