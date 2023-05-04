Myrtleford has unleashed two tenacious teenagers, including one of the Ovens and Murray Football League's youngest players.
Sixteen-year-old Ashton McPherson and Tom Cappellari were outstanding in the one-point win over Wangaratta Rovers last Saturday, April 29.
"Tom is trying his luck with North Melbourne in the VFL, but we've been fortunate enough to have him for the first three games," coach Craig Millar remarked.
"He just gets better every week, he runs hard, he uses the ball well and that's as good as he's used the ball in those games."
Cappellari had 18 disposals with seven contested possessions and six score involvements.
"Craig wants me to play as a winger, get up the ground and then get back to support in defence, also play as a half-forward and hopefully kick a few goals," he revealed.
The 182cm, 73kg winger had a number of fine moments against Rovers, including one at the eight-minute mark of the frenetic final quarter.
The 19-year-old refused to give up in a contest, continually knocking the ball forward until he got the bounce, which led to a Ryley Sharp goal.
He also intercepted the ball midway through the first term and finished off with a goal after receiving the ball back from forward Kyle Winter-Irving.
Meanwhile, McPherson had a brutal test at the start of the game against the league's quickest player Jack Gerrish.
The teenager, who doesn't turn 17 until August, is the nephew of former Myrtleford star Brad McPherson.
"My uncle won a best and fairest here, so the club means a heap to me, it's a good place to be around," he explained.
McPherson is already 83kgs, so he's strongly built for a 177cm youngster, working as a contractor in the agriculture industry, building stockyards and rural fencing.
"The easy thing to say is he's not ready, but he's trained at this level all pre-season and deserves his opportunity," Millar said.
"He uses the ball really well and he's strong, he can be a really good player for us, long term."
McPherson had 20 touches against the Hawks, including 10 contested possessions.
Millar also explained why he kept Austin Wickes on Rovers' rampaging forward Alex Marklew, who kicked six goals.
"Austin played a fabulous game (against Albury), he was our best player and he was the logical match-up," Millar replied when quizzed on his decision.
"It would be fair to say we did um and ah whether we would make a move, we thought with our system he would have had more aerial support, but Alex is an interleague key position player."
