Best and fairest Billy Glanvill back at Lavington after SANFL stint

Billy Glanvill is back at Lavington.
Glanvill stunned the Ovens and Murray Football League on debut last year, winning the Panthers' best and fairest.
He joined West Adelaide in the SANFL last October, but has returned to the Border region and will rejoin his former team-mates at training on Thursday night, May 4.
Given his history at Lavington and level of fitness, he's likely to face Yarrawonga on Saturday, May 6.
ALSO IN SPORT:
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.