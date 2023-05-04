The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Best and fairest Billy Glanvill back at Lavington after SANFL stint

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Billy Glanvill drives his team forward against Yarrawonga last year.
Lavington's Billy Glanvill drives his team forward against Yarrawonga last year.

Billy Glanvill is back at Lavington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.