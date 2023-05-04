The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Car rolls on Hume Highway at Albury, slowing southbound traffic

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash on Thursday afternoon. Picture supplied
The scene of the crash on Thursday afternoon. Picture supplied

A driver has escaped major injury after rolling a vehicle on the Hume Highway on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.