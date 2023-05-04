Car rolls on Hume Highway at Albury, slowing southbound traffic

A driver has escaped major injury after rolling a vehicle on the Hume Highway on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews are at the scene of the incident, south of the Borella Road bridge, following the crash.
A small blue vehicle has left the road in the southbound lanes and rolled into bushes.
The scene is being cleared.
The incident is causing delays to southbound traffic.
There are limited details, but nobody was seriously hurt in the incident.
It's unclear how long the scene will take to clear.
