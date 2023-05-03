The Border Mail
Development team initiative sees four father-and-son combos turn out for CR United

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:26pm, first published 6:00am
EIGHT OUT OF 11: Kane, 13, and Troy McSweeney, 43, Archie, 13, and James Bradley, 48, Ethan, 13, and Rohan Sorensen, 52, and Leigh, 40, and Ryan Wignall, 13. Picture supplied
THE father-son rule is in full force at Corowa-Rutherglen United Hockey Club, with its division three side boasting four of the familial combos at a recent match.

