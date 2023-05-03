THE father-son rule is in full force at Corowa-Rutherglen United Hockey Club, with its division three side boasting four of the familial combos at a recent match.
With a surplus of players in its division-three side last year, the club opted to field two division three sides this year and to give the club's under-16 and under-14 players some exposure to senior level.
Playing-coach Bradley James and Troy McSweeney recruited their sons, Archie and Kane, when they found numbers a bit short and two weeks ago four father-and-son combos played together with division two player Leigh Wignall joining with his son, Ryan, and the retired Rohan Sorensen lured back to play with his son, Ethan.
Kane's brother Noah, 15, has also played while another combo, Jai Allen, 12, and his dad Mitch, have also lined up together in the side.
While those boys - except Noah - are all from the under-14 team, the side also has a smattering of under-16 players as the team is used as a stepping stone to senior hockey, with no under-18 competition available.
"We created this team as a development team to give these younger guys a bit of more senior experience - to fast-track that development, see how they go at the pace," Bradley James said.
"Troy and I were playing with our sons, and we were a bit short and we thought 'we could jag some other (fathers)'.
"The kids were a bit hesitant at first but now they're really enjoying it; once they work out they can actually do it and mix it with the older ones, they think 'that's pretty cool'.
"The dads are probably enjoying it just as much as the sons because it's one of those things, you want to have a run around with them one day.
"It's just been really good because it just creates a bit of a family atmosphere.
"I joked the other day that next year we could field a (full) father-and-son team."
The side has had a good start to the season, dropping only its first game - 1-2 to Mapgies - last week after a run of victories and draws.
And while James snr had to dig deep to fill the positions early in the year - James jnr required a new PlayStation game to secure his signature - the coach expects to be able to draw from a pool of about 15 players for the rest of the season.
And James, who coaches the club's under-14 side, said he had noticed how the exposure had improved the level of hockey in junior games.
"I've noticed the under-14s have sped up their play, and are really stepping it up when they get out on the field," he said.
"I suppose it's helping them get to learn the game at a deeper level, getting them to run to better spaces.
"If junior players are unsure about seniors, (the development team) gives them that little taste.
"It's been really positive."
And the good vibes have rubbed off on the opposition, too.
"With the younger guys it's actually been very pleasant playing - you can get a few cranky old men in division three but the other teams have been a bit nicer," James said.
"Not that they take it easy, but they sort of mind their p's and q's a little bit."
The side comes up against CR United's other division three team in the derby at Corowa on Saturday from 3pm.
