Scott Bartel hasn't ruled out his cousin, Jason, returning to Kiewa-Sandy Creek to end his decorated career.
Jason dropped a bombshell over the summer when he announced he was joining Cudgewa.
Scott said Jason's decision to head to the Upper Murray league had caught most people at the club off-guard.
"I was a little bit shocked when he told me but Jason sort of mentioned it a few times before Christmas that he was thinking about the move so it wasn't a total surprise," Scott said.
"I think he just wants to get back to enjoying his footy.
"He asked me if I was interested in following him but I was quick to give him a firm no."
Josh is both a four-time premiership player and best and fairest winner with the Hawks and has played more than 200-matches in the brown and gold.
Scott said Jason was universally regarded as one of the finest Hawks of his era.
"I rate Jason as one of the best I've seen during my time at the club," Scott said.
"His record proves that, he's won four best and fairests, four flags and I was lucky enough to play in those premierships with him.
"So if he isn't on the podium as one of the finest Hawks of his era, he certainly is in the top-five in my opinion."
Scott expected his cousin to dominate at the lower standard of the Upper Murray league.
"Jason is a fitness fanatic and you always see him running," Scott said.
"I've got no doubt he will have the ball on a string up there and his biggest worry could be a bout of leather poisoning."
