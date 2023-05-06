Facts about acute bovine liver disease | Vet Talk

With the abundant pasture growth of recent months, light stocking rates on many properties, and a large amount of dry standing feed - coupled with autumn breaking rains - farmers are advised to be on the lookout for acute bovine liver disease (ABLD).
ABLD was first noted in Tasmania in 1987, and in recent years several incidents have been seen in South West Victoria, South East South Australia, Gippsland, and the North East.
There has been one recent case reported on a property in our area.
Cases can result in a catastrophic number of deaths in cattle. The condition has been seen in both beef and dairy cattle and can show up in a range of forms.
In the worst incidents, there has been a sudden onset of deaths in cattle over six months of age.
Typical signs of photosensitisation, such as depression, agitation, raised temperature, and reddening of the lighter coloured skin and udder may be seen prior to death, and are common amongst the survivors.
The pathology is consistent with an acute liver disease. Cases are consistently linked to access to a plant called rough dog's tail (Cynosurus echinatus), also known as manifold grass.
It appears the plant is a likely carrier of a fungal toxin which briefly proliferates given the right set of environmental conditions.
There is no known direct cure of affected cattle. There is some evidence, if affected cattle are treated with medication to alleviate the effects of photosensitisation, it may help.
For further information please contact your local veterinarian or Agriculture Victoria Veterinary or Animal Health Officer, or in NSW your Local Land Services.
