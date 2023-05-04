The Border Mail
Wangaratta granted an appeal after losing 2022 premiership

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 4 2023
Wangaratta players run out before the 2022 grand final.
Wangaratta players run out before the 2022 grand final.

Wangaratta has been granted an appeal after the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board stripped the club of the 2022 premiership after breaking the salary cap.

