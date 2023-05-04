Reigning premier Holbrook is set to be without its best player for the next two months.
Dual best and fairest winner Brad Carman has headed overseas and is not expected to return until July.
Brookers president Anthony Churchill said Carman informed the club over the off-season of his intentions.
"It wasn't unexpected and Brad told us a fair while ago," Churchill said.
"It will leave a big hole in our midfield, especially with Sharpie (Matt) on the sidelines at the moment as well."
The Brookers sorely missed their best midfielder last weekend after going down to Osborne in the grand final replay.
The Tigers dominated the stoppages in the absence of Carman and Sharp.
Osborne were also missing Dan O'Connell from its midfield rotations who didn't make the trip from Sydney after getting injured the previous week.
Joel Mackie also spent the second-half on the sidelines with a groin strain.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.