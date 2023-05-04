Hannah Symes plays her 100th game of a glittering A-grade Yarrawonga career this weekend.
The star Pigeon will bring up the century against Lavington at J. C. Lowe Oval on Saturday, clocking up her 200th club game in the process.
Symes, 30, already has five Ovens and Murray premierships on the CV and her love of both the club and the sport are as strong as ever.
"It's an incredible privilege to play for the Yarrawonga Football Netball Club and to even get an opportunity to be a part of an A-grade side when you're up against the likes of Sarah Moore, Kylie Leslie and Annalise Grinter," Symes reflected.
"My 100 games is only a small achievement compared to my team-mates.
"This club has been a huge part of my family.
"Mum, Dad, my two brothers and sister have all played at some stage for Yarra. They continue to be a part of the club today and have established many fantastic friendships over the years.
"Over the past 16 years I have moved away for school, uni or to be overseas but I couldn't help myself on many occasions to weasel my way back into the club because of the incredible people, the excitement and buzz the club has had to offer over the years."
The hugely respected defender won her first flag in 2012 and has since achieved the ultimate A-grade success in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2022.
So having scaled the mountain for a fifth time last year with victory over Wangaratta in the grand final, what is it that motivates Symes to keep coming back for more?
"Hanging out with my mates three times a week and knowing we're all on the same page - to enjoy ourselves, be competitive and have a rewarding outlet that's not parenting or work," Symes said.
"I absolutely love the challenge of testing myself against the best players in the O and M.
"It's so exciting to see teams like Raiders and Myrtleford in the top five, making the competition more challenging and unpredictable.
"You can only improve as a team when you face up against better players and it provides so much opportunity for growth."
Symes hasn't been short of strong role models throughout her career.
"My mother Sonya, was a huge inspiration," she said.
"At Tungamah, Mum played A-grade netball, coached, was the secretary and was a mother of four energetic redheads!
"She provided me many opportunities to play as a junior but also ensured we valued the importance of not just showing up to play.
"Clubs are built and maintained by volunteers and the community and I always value the opportunity to play and try to help out where I can.
"After juniors at Tungamah, Tracey Gillies encouraged me to trial at Yarrawonga and I've never really left.
"In terms of influential figures here, there are so many to name.
"I guess I can't go past Laura Irvine, Bridget Cassar, Lauren Mulquiney and Tracey Gillies, who have all coached me at some stage in the last 16 years.
"Laura Davis and I have always played together as juniors and her passion and drive still inspires me today.
"I've really enjoyed defending with Kylie Leslie and Annalise Grinter over the many years."
Symes, who will represent the O and M against GV later this month, has also created some unforgettable memories off the court.
"A few years ago, through a former nanny job, I worked for a performer in London and I was lucky enough to meet Ed Sheeran," Symes revealed.
"He kindly gave me tickets to his show in Ireland - it was a 'pinch yourself' moment!"
Elsewhere this weekend, undefeated Myrtleford visit winless Wodonga, third-placed Wangaratta are away to Albury and North Albury meet Wodonga Raiders at Bunton Park.
