Wangaratta Rovers' veteran Ryan Stone won't be forced into a premature retirement after receiving the gut-wrenching news he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Stone was assisted from the ground in the away win over Wodonga Raiders on April 15.
"It comes as a shock, everything was going so well, but there's much worse things that could happen as well," he said philosophically.
A Rovers' junior, Stone left the club after their Barry Hall year, 2012, and spent six years with Heidelberg in the Northern Football League, winning a premiership in 2015, alongside a handful of O and M and Goulburn Valley products.
The 32-year-old had returned to his best form after battling a rib and then calf injury last year.
"On the back of the last five or six games last year after getting my body right, then the pre-season and the couple of games this year, it felt like I was playing my best footy, feeling five years younger than I was," he offered.
"I'm on the back end of my career, I'm not calling it curtains just yet and if I can get back to how I was feeling, I still think I've got a few more years of footy left in me."
The midfielder-forward is only a handful of games short of playing his 100-match milestone.
"The Stone family genes aren't very good with knees, (younger brother and team-mate) Dylan has had up to three-four operations on his knees and dad (Gary) has had a couple of knee reconstructions," he revealed.
Rovers are coming off their first loss against Myrtleford.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Hawks have this weekend off.
