The Ovens and Murray Football League's most controversial decision has taken another twist with Wangaratta granted an appeal after its 2022 premiership was stripped.
The Pies were advised on Thursday, May 4, a hearing has been granted by the AFL Country Football Manager.
It will be heard by the Region Appeal Committee, under the 2023 AFL Victoria Country Rules and Regulations.
A date is yet to be set, although the appeal process is expected to be finalised by the end of the month.
Wangaratta was found to have broken last year's O and M league's $125,000 salary cap by AFL North East Border's independent disciplinary committee on March 16.
The committee imposed three sanctions: a $28,000 fine, the club was ineligible to play for competition points in the first two games and the club was docked four points, back to 36, under the player points system.
The O and M board then imposed its own penalty, taking the flag from the Pies.
Neither Wangaratta or the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League wanted to make a comment on the matter.
The Pies became the first grand final winner in 85 years to lose their first three games, albeit they were ineligible to gain points in the losses to Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Pies then lost to Yarrawonga in the grand final re-match, but toppled North Albury last Saturday, April 29.
