YOUR SAY: Constitutional recognition and the Voice separate issues

I see them as two separate matters and the referendum should reflect this by making the constitutional issue a yes/no choice and the Voice issue a separate yes/no selection.
By combining them, people like me who will probably register a "no" vote for the Voice, will finish up saying "no" to the constitutional issue as well, something I do not want to do.
I firmly believe that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples must be recognised as full Australian citizens, and this must be stated as such in our country's constitution. However, with regards to the Voice, giving one group in our society a stronger and more influential voice in Parliament than others, is unfair at the very least and certainly undemocratic.
It is sure to lead to a divisive and resentful community and a whole lot of other "minority" groups seeking the same advantage.
We all currently have a voice in Parliament now and this is done through our local federal, state and territory members of Parliament.
If the argument for the Voice is strong, it should be able to stand on its own at the referendum and not be included with the important constitutional matter.
I have no doubt that many Australians will feel the same as me on reading the referendum wording.
Please lobby your local federal member to present this perspective to Parliament and attempt to separate the two issues.
The AFL needs to be part of making the grassroots game viable and valued and invested in. The clubs like Corowa-Rutherglen, unable to field a team this year, need support to keep the interest of young players and attract players. The Corowa club, rooms condemned because of recent floods, should be helped by the AFL to rebuild the rooms.
IN OTHER NEWS:
If you're a true monarchist, these are essential requirements for you ... plus dressing up.
If you refuse because such actions are antiquated, then this is exactly why we need to be governed by an Australian.
I was sad to see Sam Johnson express disdain for those on JobSeeker wages - making the simplistic claim that they don't try hard enough to find jobs. Firstly, of all the people to attack, the most vulnerable. Many can barely survive or provide for their children, let alone look for a job.
The willingness to judge people whom you don't even know is not kind. Each person has their own story and most are doing the best they can, according to their own circumstances. To reduce them to stereotypes is unfair and dehumanising for the vast majority on benefits who just want to participate in society.
You make the point about housing shortages being an issue. Spot on. This is a great part of the reason why those on JobSeeker - and a large number of people on low wages - are finding life so hard.
I suggest if you want to have a gripe, you turn your attention to corporate welfare, and tax avoidance. Or perhaps the resources money that just leaves our country. Those with more than enough are short-changing our nation, reducing our ability to provide opportunities to all Australians.
Recently I was enlightened to the shocking fact that Australians are being treated very unfairly in relation to taxes being paid by foreign companies for our exports of oil and gas. Not to mention other resources.
The comparison was made with Norway (population around five million) who are paid 78 per cent tax on their oil and gas exports.
Australia is paid less than 10 per cent and sometimes nothing at all. These are "our" resources!
Consequently Norway has an enormous future fund set up for their people and Australia has a trillion dollar debt.
Obviously there is so much more to this story but it is up to this government to learn from Norway how not to get ripped off.
We badly need to be paid fairly for our resources and it is up to the government to fix this.
