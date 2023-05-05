A line-up of loud shirts shirts ignited a roar of support for mental health and suicide prevention at Barnawartha saleyards on Thursday.
It was all in a day's work for busy Albury livestock teams from Elders and Paull & Scollard Nutrien who raised more than $59,000 for mental health counselling service TIACS.
Tim Robinson, from Paull and Scollard Nutrien, said the result "took us all by surprise".
"We never really put a number on the fundraising goal but, being agents, we do live in a 'numbers world' and this amount surpassed what we'd hoped for," he said.
But it was also the "buzz" around the saleyards, and the number of people on the day wanting to find out the story behind the lairy shirts that moved the event's organisers.
"People were really invested in this," Mr Robinson said.
"And the number of messages and kind words we've received indicates just how closely people are affected by what happened here today."
The two companies combined their resources to hold the charity event after experiencing a series of tragic losses to suicide among their friends, families and close-knit farming clients in the past 12 months.
The sale began with the auction of nine charity cattle, which raised $24, 592; one heifer was bought and sold twice to support the cause.
The 50 lots auctioned online raised $26,300, while "tin rattling", a shirt auction and silent auction brought the final tally to $59,052.40.
As the teams shared a beer at the yards late on Thursday, Mr Robinson reflected on where to now.
"The challenge is how can we do this on a more regular basis, like wearing the shirts once a month," he said.
"I don't want to see these shirts put in the cupboard and never used again!"
