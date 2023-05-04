The Border Mail
Fatal crash claims life at Cobram, truck driver injured

By Local News
Updated May 5 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:54am
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Cobram on Thursday afternoon.

