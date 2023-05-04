Fatal crash claims life at Cobram, truck driver injured

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Cobram on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators believe a car travelling north on the Benalla-Tocumwall Road collided with a truck travelling south about 5pm.
The driver of the car, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The male truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
