The Wangaratta company responsible for a release of a large quantity of wood fibres on April 25 has been issued a clean-up notice by Victoria's environmental regulator.
EPA Victoria has ordered a thorough clean-up and launched an official investigation after the incident at Alpine MDF's North Wangaratta facility, which covered an area about a kilometre long and 500 metres wide.
Officers are looking into any breaches of the company's EPA licence.
EPA North East regional manager Renee Palmer said from the moment the incident happened, the main priority was to eliminate risk to the public and ensure it can't happen again.
"EPA issued the company with a regulatory notice requiring a clean-up designed to remove any risks to the public," Ms Palmer said.
"That adds to a notice we issued earlier, requiring the company to take necessary steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring.
"The notices give written instructions on what must happen with clear deadlines for completion.
"EPA officers are in touch with affected residents, and we will meet with the company to discuss what's expected of them."
EPA's health advice to anyone who comes into contact with the wood fibre, is that it can cause short term respiratory and skin irritation.
"Any health issues would be expected to be short term, but of course see a medical professional if you have concerns," Ms Palmer said.
"If you have pets, clean their coats if they have been in contact with the fibres and wash any garden fruit or vegetables thoroughly before eating.
"EPA is investigating the cause of the escape and whether there have been breaches of the Alpine MDF's licence or the general environmental duty."
The general environmental duty is a part of the Environment Protection Act 2017 that requires all Victorians to take all reasonable measures to prevent harm to the environment and human health.
Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA's 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or provide details online at epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
