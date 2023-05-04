The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman hospitalised after crashing into Wangaratta property

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman hospitalised after crashing into Wangaratta property
Woman hospitalised after crashing into Wangaratta property

A woman has been hospitalised after crashing a car into a property at Wangaratta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.