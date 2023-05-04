Woman hospitalised after crashing into Wangaratta property

A woman has been hospitalised after crashing a car into a property at Wangaratta.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Murdoch Road after a crash about 4.45am on Thursday.
The driver's vehicle reportedly hit a fence near Kums Street.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed paramedics treated the woman.
"One woman with minor injuries was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.
Police are investigating.
