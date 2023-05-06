A talented Border runner can cement himself in Nail Can Hill Run history if he wins for the third successive year on Sunday, May 7.
Albury Olympian and six-time winner Pat Scammell was the first to achieve the feat from 1990 to 1992, before Jeremey Horne recorded five straight victories between 2004 and 2008 to add to his titles in 2001 and 2002.
Leonie Hunter (1977-1981), Cheryl Moffatt (1986-1988), Sharon McEvoy (1993-1995) and Julie Gollan-Foard (2001-2003) are the four women to have had a streak of three or more Nail Can Hill Run wins.
Stow, a former footballer for Wodonga and Dederang-Mount Beauty, admitted there was some pressure to repeat the result from the past two years, but he's excited for the challenge.
"Out of the local races, Nail Can Hill is the pinnacle. There's more meaning behind it for me," he said.
"As a runner, you don't get too much chance to shine.
"I did a big event in March, which was an ultra trail marathon, so I don't think I'm as primed as I was the previous two years for it, but I think my base fitness is a whole lot higher, particularly than it was last year.
"I think that my strength and volume over the last few months leading up to it will help."
Stow said the history of the event and the fact it has featured some of Australia's best runners, such as race record holder Steve Moneghetti, who returned to win it for a second time in 2019, and Tokyo 2020 Olympians Ben Buckingham and Jack Rayner, gave it extra significance.
"It's an 11.3-kilometre run, but given the terrain, it's probably more like a 15 or 16-kilometre event, particularly that first four kilometres because it's so steep in sections," he said.
Running coach Mathieu Dore said the men's field was strong, but there was no reason why Stow couldn't defend his crown.
"The last two or three years he hasn't missed a beat, or it doesn't miss a run. He's extremely consistent and extremely committed to his training," he said.
Dore tipped triathlete Laura Gillard to take out the women's event.
More than 400 runners are set to contest the race, slated to start at 10am.
