The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Paddy Stow eyes third straight Nail Can Hill Run win

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Paddy Stow has the chance to join elite company by winning a third successive Nail Can Hill Run on Sunday, May 7. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury's Paddy Stow has the chance to join elite company by winning a third successive Nail Can Hill Run on Sunday, May 7. Picture by Mark Jesser

A talented Border runner can cement himself in Nail Can Hill Run history if he wins for the third successive year on Sunday, May 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.