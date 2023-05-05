Police are directing traffic at the Five Ways in Lavington after a traffic light was knocked over.
The incident occurred on Friday morning, May 5, with a northbound light damaged by a vehicle.
It is believed to have involved a truck that has since been cleared.
The incident caused a fault in all the traffic lights at the intersection.
A large number of vehicles continue to use the intersection.
Police are expected to be at the scene for some time.
