Werribee's Sam Azzi to play first game for North Albury this year

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 5 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:17am
Sam Azzi will play his first game back at the Hoppers after leaving for Werribee.
North Albury will unveil its VFL dynamic defensive duo in the home clash against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, May 6, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

