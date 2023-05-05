North Albury will unveil its VFL dynamic defensive duo in the home clash against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, May 6, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Werribee's Sam Azzi will join Port Melbourne's Jackson Weidemann as both teams strive desperately for their first win.
"Obviously it's a big game for North and Raiders, so I'm pumped," Azzi said.
The 22-year-old played the first two games at Werribee, but then injured his ankle.
A centre half-back at state level, the 195cm Azzi was superb for North last year, taking the third most contested marks (40) behind Yarrawonga guns Leigh Williams and Leigh Masters.
"I've learnt one-on-one defending craft and the ability to read the ball better and at a greater pace," he revealed of his time in the VFL.
The inclusion of the pair will make it extremely difficult for Raiders, who have kicked a combined 80 points in the last two games, albeit against form sides Wodonga and Yarrawonga.
However, North is also struggling to kick goals.
