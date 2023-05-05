Albury's mayor has been criticised for ill-informed "rhetoric" that will "condemn the Border to a second-rate health service" in a stinging attack from the Border Medical Association.
"I expect the right number of beds will be there, the right amount of theatre operating rooms, the right facilities for us to attract the best and brightest surgeons and doctors and nurses and staff," she said.
The remark drew a sharp response from Border Medical Association secretary Phillip Steele who, in a letter to The Border Mail, said Cr King's expectations that the existing site would meet community needs "were assumptions at best".
"It remains unclear on what grounds Cr King makes those assumptions, but the rhetoric gives a free pass to both state governments to continue to short-change this community and shows a disregard for the concerns that have been raised regarding the significant limitations of the current funding envelope directed towards Albury Wodonga Health," Dr Steele said.
Albury Council said Cr King was looking forward to seeing the completed plans for the hospital upgrade, but would not comment about the BMA's assertion.
"Mayor King has made the position of AlburyCity clear and, like everyone, looks forward to seeing the detail for the hospital's redevelopment once the plans are made available," a council spokesman said.
Member for Indi Helen Haines on Thursday, April 4, would not be drawn on the opposing views of the Border mayors - Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has been advocating for a greenfield site - but said she would push for the best possible outcome for the community.
"Every health service, wherever they be in Australia, would prefer a greenfield site because you can build from the ground up," Dr Haines said.
"I support our health professionals right across the board, whether they be GPs - right now, we do not have anywhere near enough GPs."
When asked if the federal goverment's support for a sports stadium in Tasmania was more important than fixing the Border's health system, she said: "What's happening in Tasmania is the decision for the Tasmanian premier and the federal government.
"I can't speak for the federal government but here on the border the top three issues that people care about; no one here is talking about Tasmanian sports stadiums."
"That plan gets put on the the table from the NSW and Victorian governments but they haven't even put a business case up yet," Mr Tilley said.
