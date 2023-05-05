Man accused of raping soldier at Bonegilla barracks to face trial

A man accused of raping a fellow soldier at a North East army base has been ordered to stand trial.
Connor Joseph Wright faces two charges of rape and two counts of sexual assault following an investigation by military police and Wodonga officers.
The alleged victim's mother said her daughter "told me she kept saying no" during the alleged incident at Latchford Barracks.
The offending allegedly occurred at the base in the early morning of September 15, 2018.
It's alleged Wright sexually penetrated and sexually touched the victim without her consent.
The complainant gave evidence behind closed doors in the Wodonga Magistrates Court this week.
Other soldiers, friends and family members gave evidence in open court.
The court heard the pair had been on a night out at The Bended Elbow and Paddy's with a group of soldiers.
They had been celebrating a birthday before returning to the army base early in the morning of the alleged incident.
One witness made a statement saying the woman told him she "felt helpless and really uncomfortable but couldn't push him off" during the alleged incident.
The witness said the alleged victim told him she had gotten "too drunk".
The court heard there were concerns when the woman failed to show up to classes in the days after the night out.
The court heard she had disclosed what had occurred with Wright to several people.
The woman's mother said her daughter had told her about the incident.
"She told me she kept saying 'no'," the mum told the court.
She encouraged her to report the matter.
"If someone's forced themselves upon you or done something like that, you have to take it further, to the authorities to have someone deal with it," the mother told the court.
The court heard the pair had been kissing earlier in the night, and the mother made a statement saying she was told the man had tried to put her to bed as she had been drinking, and she normally didn't drink much.
Another witness said the woman told her when she woke up, Wright was in her bed.
The matter was initially reported to military police before being handed to Victoria Police.
The court heard there were frustrations about the delays.
Many witnesses told the court they couldn't remember details due to the time that had elapsed.
Due to the nature of the military, witnesses are now scattered across the country and the world.
Wright, who now lives in Perth, has pleaded not guilty and will appear in the Melbourne County Court on May 31 ahead of a trial.
