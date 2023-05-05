The Border Mail
Man accused of raping soldier at Bonegilla barracks to face trial

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
The entry to Latchford Barracks. File image
A man accused of raping a fellow soldier at a North East army base has been ordered to stand trial.

