Albury Thunder to host power club Young in Group Nine rugby league

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 5 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 11:54am
Kieren Ford has emerged from the shadows at Albury Thunder to play a key role as an interchange forward. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Thunder faces the third powerhouse from last year when it hosts Young in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, May 6.

