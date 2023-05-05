Albury Thunder faces the third powerhouse from last year when it hosts Young in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, May 6.
Fresh from shock wins over preliminary finalists Tumut and premiers Gundagai, the Thunder will again start underdogs against the grand finalists.
The Cherrypickers have played just the one game, a 28-26 win over Wagga Kangaroos a fortnight ago, with the league coming off a bye after the highly successful NRL clash between Canberra Raiders and the Dolphins in Wagga.
Young lost former NRL players Mitch and Tyler Cornish over the off-season, but has signed former South Sydney centre Zane Bijorac, who will be a handful at 190cms and 93kgs, while hooker Tom Demeio and lock Ryan Dodson spent time in Cronulla's lower grades.
Thunder's Kieren Ford certainly doesn't boast a profile, but he's shown since debuting last year he lacks nothing in courage at only 174cms and 73kgs.
"You just have to have the mongrel," he replied when asked how he copes tackling the bigger players.
You just have to have the mongrel. It's tough in there against the big boys, but I love tackling.- Albury Thunder's Kieren Ford on the attitude he has, considering he's always coming up against much bigger players
"It's tough in there against the big boys, but I love tackling."
The 26-year-old has moved to a bench role this year with the experienced Andrew Smith starting at hooker.
"I'm learning a lot off him, just the little one per centres like attitude, marker defence," he explained.
Nicknamed 'Kizza', Ford will again look to make an impact off the bench.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Unlike other years, the Thunder has more Saturday matches than Sunday, with the blockbuster game starting from 2.35pm at Greenfield Park.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.