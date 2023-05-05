The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Duncan McMaster racks up 100 senior games for Osborne

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 5 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan McMaster will be up against Brock-Burrum in his 100th game. Picture by James Wiltshire
Duncan McMaster will be up against Brock-Burrum in his 100th game. Picture by James Wiltshire

Coach Joel Mackie has hailed the enduring quality of Duncan McMaster ahead of his captain's 100th senior game for Osborne on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.