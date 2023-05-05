Coach Joel Mackie has hailed the enduring quality of Duncan McMaster ahead of his captain's 100th senior game for Osborne on Saturday.
McMaster has become one of the most respected and versatile players in the Hume League and hits three figures with a home game against Brock-Burrum.
"He's almost our most important player," Mackie said.
"Ever since I got to the club, he's really impressed me with his actions.
"He's not the loudest person but he leads with his actions and his training and game stuff is unreal.
"He's well-loved and he's pretty valuable given he can play forward, back and in the ruck."
McMaster joined Osborne from Tallangatta in 2016 and helped the Tigers to premiership glory in 2017 and 2019.
"A lot of teams have those type of players; when they're out there, you feel somewhat invincible," Mackie said.
"You grow another leg and Dunc definitely has that about him."
Osborne sits top ahead of CDHBU on percentage.
