Blankets and scarves for the colder months ahead are among a large number of items donated by the Border community to a winter clothing drive.
Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service was stunned by the overwhelming generosity at the clothing drive on Friday, May 5.
Struggling Indigenous families will now be invited to "come and take what you need".
"Family support worker Reannah Rowe said the appeal, to which a large amount of both children's and adult clothing was donated, was about "giving to give back".
That was especially for vulnerable people in the community who were doing it tough.
Ms Rowe said most of the donations, which were of a good quality, with some almost-new clothing, came from staff at the health service.
"The clothing drive was about accommodating anyone who needed help."
Ms Rowe said the feedback received throughout the day showed how everyone was "very grateful".
Ms Rowe said the clothing drive could very well be run again, but for now she wanted people to know there was always help available "for anyone in need" - and hoped people would reach out if they were needing a hand.
"Just have the conversation and communicate where you are at," she said.
"I know sometimes it's hard to ask for help, especially if you're struggling.
"Our message to people who are struggling and vulnerable is just ask; there's someone willing to listen and we will help where we can."
