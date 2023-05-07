Christmas Eve burglar fought Wodonga police during home arrest

A Christmas Eve home intruder would have left the young residents of the house in fear, a court has heard.
Michael Munro, 42, attended a Lawry Street home in Wodonga about 12.45pm on December 24 last year.
The victims returned only 15 minutes later and spotted a green sedan that had reversed into the car port.
They spotted Munro inside and asked what he was doing in their home.
The family, including two children, went inside and called police.
A check showed kitchen cupboards had been opened along with sliding doors.
Nothing appeared to have been taken.
Two Wodonga detectives attended and identified themselves as police, and tried to arrest Munro over the burglary.
He refused to co-operate with the officers, and instead shaped up for a fight with the two policemen.
The 42-year-old tried to eye gouge one of the detectives, causing a small abrasion to his face.
Both officers received abrasions to their bodies while making the arrest.
Munro was eventually restrained in handcuffs at the site before being taken back to the Wodonga station.
He claimed he had attended the home to look for a letter.
Police questioned him and told him his story didn't make sense.
"That is correct, my story is not adding up," Munro responded.
When asked about causing injuries while resisting arrest, he replied "does he want a couple of Panadol and a Band-aid?".
Lawyer Nancy Battatio said Munro, who appeared before court with a shaved head and a goatee, lived in his car.
He is on the dole but has started a concreting business.
Ms Battiato said her client had over-reacted during the arrest and had been Tasered.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said the children would have been terrified as a result of the incident.
"They still think there was a bad man in our house," he said.
"That's how kids think."
Mr Mithen imposed a $1000 fine with conviction.
