A young woman caught riding an unlicensed motorised scooter through North Albury at 1.30am became aggressive when stopped by police, a court has heard.
Josie Maree Hancock initially tried to ignore police and keep riding, forcing them to drive ahead and pull in front.
She wasn't wearing a helmet, she was carrying a knife she claimed she used to start the scooter because of a missing "on" button and was carrying two illicit drugs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
When police grabbed hold of the scooter, Albury Local Court was told, the 28-year-old Lavington retail worker walked away.
She went about 10 metres then turned around, walked back, tried to grab the scooter and told police: "Let go, I just want to go home."
At one point, Hancock swung herself side-to-side to try to prevent her arrest.
"The accused has then, with her left hand, struck (one officer) on the right arm that was holding her," police said.
Moments earlier, police were forced to deploy capsicum spray on Ward, who initially provided a false name of "Tiarna Ward".
When asked about a small resealable bag with 1.02 grams of cannabis police found on her, Hancock said: "Yeah, that's mine."
But she claimed a small bottle of liquid that turned out to be the party drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate belonged to someone else.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that at the time of her offending, Hancock was going through a difficult time.
Ms Simonsen said Hancock and her mother had become estranged from the rest of their family, after which she began mixing with "undesirable" people.
That led to illicit drug use, which she had stopped.
"She's entirely embarrassed and ashamed of how she behaved that day," Ms Simonsen said.
Hancock pleaded guilty to using an unregistered vehicle, not wearing a helmet, resisting police, custody of a knife in a public place, drive licence suspended and two charges of possess a prohibited drug.
She was convicted, placed on a six-month community corrections order, fined $2300 and given a three-month driving ban.
