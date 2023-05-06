The Border Mail
Court told Lavington woman was aggressive towards police, had now changed her ways

By Albury Court
May 7 2023 - 3:00am
Josie Maree Hancock
A young woman caught riding an unlicensed motorised scooter through North Albury at 1.30am became aggressive when stopped by police, a court has heard.

