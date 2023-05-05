The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington coach Adam Schneider says hard work the key to inaccuracy

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington coach Adam Schneider.
Lavington coach Adam Schneider.

Lavington coach Adam Schneider says simple hard work is behind turning around the inaccuracy which has plagued the club's start in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.