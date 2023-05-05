Lavington coach Adam Schneider says simple hard work is behind turning around the inaccuracy which has plagued the club's start in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Panthers have just the one win from three games and already trail fourth-placed Wangaratta Rovers by two wins after only four rounds.
The Panthers have kicked 28.49 in three games.
"In 100-plus years of the (VFL) AFL no one's ever come up with a solution (to bad goalkicking), if you had you'd be a millionaire," Schneider quipped.
"Like anything in life, if it goes wrong, you go and work on it during the week.
"You back your players, you don't chuck them out because they miss goals or put them into the backline, they can all do it, at times you just have bad games or bad weeks."
Schneider played 228 AFL games and kicked 259 goals, so he's a fine teacher.
The Panthers are away to Yarrawonga on Saturday, May 6.
