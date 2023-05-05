Wodonga players returned to the club's grassroots level over their Ovens and Murray Football League break.
The Bulldogs last played on Anzac Day so, in a nice touch, the players filtered out to the juniors.
"On Wednesdays our 12s, 14s and 16s train, on Fridays it's our 14s and 16s and then on the weekend there's Auskick and the Jets (All-Abilities team), so we had about 10-12 at each session," coach Jordan Taylor explained.
"A lot of those boys will be running water and doing little jobs like that for us, doing the boundary, so we see it as very important to give that back to them."
On the field, Wodonga has been the talk of the league after equalling its best winning streak since 2007.
The Bulldogs have now won eight straight, taking in the last four of 2022 and this year's first four rounds.
The previous best was 12 in 2004, while the club racked up 14 over 1992-93, which included the first two games of the latter season.
Interestingly, Wodonga won the flag in 1992 and 2004.
And the Bulldogs will start favourites to make it nine straight when it hosts Myrtleford on Saturday, May 6.
"Myrtleford is playing a really positive brand with a young side, they're changing lanes and playing a bit quicker," Taylor offered.
"I feel they're like Lavington, you know what you're going to get."
Taylor's comparison with Lavington is a tremendous compliment for the young Saints as the Panthers have built a well-deserved reputation for being a consistent and competitive outfit.
Myrtleford is also buzzing after coming off its first win, a one-point thriller against unbeaten Wangaratta Rovers, with Declan Bren kicking the match-winner with 58 seconds left.
However, Wodonga's defence has been outstanding over the opening month with Charlie Morrison, stalwart Tom Johnson and Michael Driscoll leading a miserly unit.
But Saints' co-captain Ryley Sharp kicked four goals in the win over Rovers, while recruit Kyle Winter-Irving roams further up the ground, setting up attacking opportunities for team-mates.
While the Bulldogs have had the 11 days off, the players only had a handful of days away from training.
"We had a running block, so it was only half a week off from training," Taylor volunteered.
The prospect of Wodonga's early Morris Medal fancy Angus Baker and the ever improving Josh Mathey, who's still only 19, against the Saints' Sam Martyn and Mitch Dalbosco in the midfield should be a cracking affair, while the visitors' underrated defence, led by Austin Wickes, will have to stop tall Sam Jewell and the classy Matt Wilson.
