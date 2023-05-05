A modification of an unfinished Albury home not touched in four years will be presented to the city's councilllors on Monday night, May 8.
The owner of the former Caltex service station site Ron Emptage has been at loggerheads with the council since May 2019 when it issued a stop work order on the construction of a house on the north side of the property, which borders Pemberton and Thurgoona streets.
Construction has been stalled after previous alterations to drop the height of the garage studio roof by 350 millimetres, instead of the recommended 500 millimetres, were not approved by Albury Council.
Design adjustments to incorporate a cut back second storey from the western elevation by two metres, relocation of first floor windows away from the western boundary and relocation of the heat pump for the back of the studio to an extended nib wall have been put forward.
Councillors have also been recommended to approve plans for a new public toilet block at Hovell Tree Park.
The project will include six non-gender specific cubicles and an all abilities cubicle, with an adult toilet and hand basin, baby change table, child toilet and hand basin.
A specialised adult change area with a toilet, hand basin, shower, adult change table and hoist system is also part of the development.
