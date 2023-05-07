He punched 2 strangers after call to pub from a mate about allegation of assault

A late-night incident in central Albury where a man walked up to two strangers and punched them has resulted in a guilty plea in court.
William Kimpton admitted to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a brief appearance before court registrar Wendy Howard.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin requested a sentence assessment report on Kimpton, who will have his matters finalised in Albury Local Court on June 21.
The court was told the two victims of Kimpton's offending, along with some friends, were walking north along David Street towards Soden's Hotel in Wilson Street on April 6 about 11.15pm.
At the same time, Kimpton was inside the hotel.
Soon after, Kimpton received a phone call from a friend who claimed he had been assaulted.
Police said Kimpton left the hotel and immediately saw the group, comprising the victims and their friends, walking towards Soden's.
"The accused has approached the group and has punched (the first victim) in the left cheek." This left the man, who fell to the ground with the force of the blow, with a laceration.
Police said the man raised his hands to protect his face, but that was not enough to deter Kimpton.
That was because the Lavington man, 25, then delivered a second, almost identical punch.
"The accused has approached (the second victim, also a man) and punched him (to) his left cheek."
This left the second man with swelling and bruising.
Both victims were taken to Albury hospital to obtain treatment for their injuries.
The report ordered by Ms Howard will be prepared by NSW Community Corrections, providing the court with sentencing options other than full-time custody.
