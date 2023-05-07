The Border Mail
Lavington man 'guilty' of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, faces sentence

By Albury Court
May 8 2023 - 3:00am
He punched 2 strangers after call to pub from a mate about allegation of assault
A late-night incident in central Albury where a man walked up to two strangers and punched them has resulted in a guilty plea in court.

