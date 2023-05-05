The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Laura Keighran relishing the Murray Magpies' undefeated start to the season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Keighran's form in the defence end has helped Murray Magpies start the 2023 season with three consecutive wins in the Hume League. Picture by James Wiltshire
Laura Keighran's form in the defence end has helped Murray Magpies start the 2023 season with three consecutive wins in the Hume League. Picture by James Wiltshire

The fierce competitor inside Laura Keighran is loving Murray Magpies' undefeated start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.