The fierce competitor inside Laura Keighran is loving Murray Magpies' undefeated start to the season.
Keighran and the Pies are sitting third in the Hume League after kicking off 2023 with victories over Lockhart, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and Henty.
The 20-year-old is the youngest of three siblings who grew up in a sports-mad household.
"Netball is a great place to come and have fun but also to get my competitiveness out," Keighran said.
"I'm very competitive; I have two older brothers so I get it from them I think.
"It's a very sporty family, playing football, cricket, whatever.
"We're three years apart so Isaac's 23 and Will's 26 this year."
Last weekend's 58-31 win away to Henty was the Magpies' most convincing result of the season so far.
"It's been pretty rewarding, considering how much hard work we've put in over the pre-season," Keighran said.
"It's been a lot of hard work, getting our fitness up and working as a team on our set plays.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We've got two new girls this year and a girl from B-grade has also come up so it's been a case of introducing new people to the way we play - and getting some fresh ideas as well."
This is Keighran's sixth year at Urana Road Oval, having risen through the ranks from under-16s.
"It's been awesome," she said.
"Coming up from juniors, I felt very welcome and there were a lot of good mentors I could learn from.
"We're such a supportive, family club; people can bring their kids and everyone has each other's backs.
"I'm a defender with Hannah Azzi and either Kiera Nicholson or Danni Whitehead.
"I take a lot of the calls from the backline as GK.
"I've played with (rookie coach) Hannah Azzi for every year except for one, so five out of six years we've played together.
"We tend to have an unspoken bond, knowing where each other will be, and it's so good. We know each other's space is so it's easy to work with each other.
"I'm very excited to see us reach our full potential.
"I think we've been pretty competitive so far, so it's exciting to see what we can bring this season."
