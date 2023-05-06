Memories of when Wodonga first became a city

An important anniversary recently slipped by without fanfare: it is 50 years since the Shire of Wodonga was proclaimed as the Rural City of Wodonga, on March 30, 1973.
In February 1973, the Victorian Government Gazette posted notice of a petition.
Wodonga met the criteria to be a city in relation to number of inhabitants and rate revenue, but this included an extensive farming community.
Due to state laws prohibiting the discharge of firearms in a city area, it was decided to petition to be proclaimed as a rural city, the first such in Australia. Thus the farmers could continue to go about their business, including shooting when necessary.
The proclamation was made by Sir Rohan Delacombe, KCMG, KCVO, KBE, CB, DSO, K St J Governor of Victoria. The Minister for Local Government AJ Hunt, MLC presented the mayoral chain of office to Cr Leslie Stone, JP, and a town clerk's gown to Mr Andrew Rutkowski.
Cr Les Stone was thus the last president of the Shire of Wodonga and the first mayor of the Rural City of Wodonga.
The council held a special commemorative meeting following the proclamation. After the opening prayer, Cr Stone moved that the council pledge the loyalty and devotion of its mayor, councillors and citizens to the throne and to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Sir Rohan Delacombe was requested to convey the sentiments expressed to Her Majesty and was presented with the printed pledge complete with the seal of the Rural City of Wodonga.
From the souvenir program of proceedings for the proclamation:
The Shire of Wodonga was created on March 10, 1876, being previously part of the Shire of Yackandandah. There were originally three ridings, but the municipality was resubdivided into four ridings published in the Government Gazette March 25, 1953. In 1973, the total area of the municipality was approximated 134 square miles and the population was estimated to be 14,200. There were 4725 voters enrolled.
Also thought worthy of note at the time, the library held 10,000 books, had 3755 members and 59,464 books had been borrowed in 1972.
