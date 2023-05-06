The Border Mail
Memories of when Wodonga first became a city

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga & District Historical Society
May 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Victorian Governor Sir Rohan Delabombe makes the presentation to the Rural City of Wodonga's first mayor, Cr Les Stone. Picture supplied by Wodonga & District Historical Society
An important anniversary recently slipped by without fanfare: it is 50 years since the Shire of Wodonga was proclaimed as the Rural City of Wodonga, on March 30, 1973.

