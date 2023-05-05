Up until 31 weeks Jess Russell's pregnancy couldn't have been better - she was healthy, happy, and couldn't wait to become a mom to her first born son.
But then she noticed her baby hadn't been moving as much, so she went to Wodonga hospital for routine monitoring and found out she was in threatened preterm labour.
Now, on the International Day of the Midwife, she has returned to Wodonga maternity ward to sing the praise of those who helped her during that difficult time.
"It is a pretty scary part of your life, but the midwives made it okay," she said.
"I woke up four days into my maternity leave at 34 weeks and my waters broke, so I came into the hospital and was admitted.
"I was an inpatient for five days, and I had Evan via c-section, then, because he was 35 weeks, we were in special care for about two weeks, and we were just looked after so amazingly during that time.
"They were just so lovely and gentle and reassuring. There was never a time that I felt anything was out of control or anything was scary, it was fantastic and that's why I'm here today, because I can't thank them enough."
On the scene that day, 13 months ago, was Rin Riemersma who has been a midwife for forty years.
"When my son was born I got really interested in the profession," he said.
"I wasn't a midwife then, I wasn't even a nurse, but after that experience I made the decision to become a nurse and pursue midwifery.
"It's just a magic moment - I loved it, and thought this was something I want to do."
He said what he loves about the job is being there with the parents during that special moment.
"But there's highs and lows with the job," he said.
"You sometimes have to deal with difficult people, and sometimes not all babies survive, which is a hard thing to encounter, but we are there to help, and that's all we can do."
Wodonga hospital's maternity nurse unit manager, Anna Van Uden, said the day was about celebrating the midwives and the sacrifices they make.
"Midwifery is more than just being in a hospital, it is about engaging with the parents and the whole community as well," she said.
"Obviously sometimes things don't go to plan, like a premature birth, but because we have that relationship with the woman and the family, more often than not we can get through.
"So, today is a celebration of the midwife profession and how far it has come.
"The evidence has changed during my 30+ years, we are able now to care for babies younger, and Evan is just a beautiful example of a baby who has flourished."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
