Wangaratta will look to springboard from its first win away to Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.
The Pies have had a disrupted start to the season after having the premiership stripped by the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board after breaking the league's salary cap.
They lost the first three games, but bounced back with a strong second half to topple the vastly improved North Albury last week.
Former captain Michael Newton was best on ground with 10 goals, but Albury's outstanding defence, led by Lucas Conlan, will be an entirely different proposition.
And Newton will also be without coach and fellow tall Ben Reid, who was suspended for three matches by the independent tribunal on Wednesday night for striking.
The Pies are desperately missing the zip of Joe Richards and Abraham Ankers from the team which pipped Yarrawonga by three points in the grand final, while powerhouse midfield stalwart Matt Kelly is also absent.
However, the club has named captain Daine Porter and Hunter Gottschling after they were late withdrawls against the Hoppers.
And on-baller Daniel Sharrock has been the team's best player, being named in the club's best in all four games.
Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Cam Barrett has also shown his class, particularly with his lethal kicking.
When the season started just a month ago, the Pies would have started as favourites against Albury, but they're friendless with the tipsters.
The Tigers are playing better than many expected, with the round one win over Yarrawonga putting the competition on notice.
Albury hasn't played since Anzac Day.
The visitors had a host of players missing, including veterans Luke Daly and Brayden O'Hara.
However, the bulk of those absent will face the Pies, although co-captain Jim Grills hasn't been named after he was forced from the ground following a heavy knock against Myrtleford on April 15.
The Pies will be underdogs, but with a batch of stars, including Morris medallist Callum Moore and Michael Bordignon, it should guarantee a close game.
