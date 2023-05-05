The Border Mail
Wangaratta looks to upset Albury in Ovens and Murray Football League

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:27pm
Daniel Sharrock has been the Pies' most consistent player, despite a difficult start to the year.
Wangaratta will look to springboard from its first win away to Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.

