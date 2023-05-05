THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have contrasting fixtures as they return to Sydney for this week's double-header.
The Bandits play new ladder leaders Manly-Waringah - who are the form side of the competition - on Saturday afternoon before taking on stragglers Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai on Sunday.
All eyes will be on Wodonga youngster Liz Murphy, who enjoyed the best game of her short career in last week's big win over Penrith.
Former WNBL UC Capitals player Jacinta Govind took note of the performance this week, describing the 16-year-old's 28 points at 69 per cent as "pretty impressive".
"I'm very excited to see where she ends up in the years to come," Govind told The NBL1 Show.
The Bandits will also look to their captain Emma Mahady, who continues to have a superb season, as well as rebounding pair Ashlee Hannan and Sarah Mellington who both enjoyed strong games in last week's win.
But Govind expects Matt Paps' chargers to be tested against the Sea Eagles, who have knocked off Sutherland, North Bears and Sydney Comets in recent weeks.
"I think we can say they (Manly-Waringah) are strong favourites (for the title)," Govind said.
Meanwhile, the men's side will be desperate to bounce back from last week's heartache at Lauren Jackson Sports Stadium in Albury, where they led all night to be pipped in the last minute by Penrith.
Texan import Jamir Coleman was dominant but the big man was unlucky to see his shot on the buzzer lip off the ring for an 80-81 loss.
