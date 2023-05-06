The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Comment

OUR SAY: King Charles III coronation to bring spectacle and then a conversation

By Editorial
May 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury's Esther Osborne, a keen royalist, looks at her picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was crowned in 1953. Picture by Mark Jesser
East Albury's Esther Osborne, a keen royalist, looks at her picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was crowned in 1953. Picture by Mark Jesser

Life has its milestones and for many Australians, the coronation of King Charles III will be one of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.