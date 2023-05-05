YACKANDANDAH Football Club will host a 'come and try' session for women's football on Sunday, as the club seeks to launch a team in the near future.
The club has recognised the demand for some time now, and has already received expressions of interest from about 30 potential players, with ages ranging from as young as 13 up to the mid-50s.
A Roos team would be a huge boon to the five-team North East Border Female Football League, which has outfits based out of Wodonga, Wangaratta, Rutherglen, Thurgoona and Lavington.
Roos senior coach Darren Holmes will take the training session, which kicks off at 10am and will be followed by a BBQ. The club will host another on Monday, June 5 at 6pm.
"We've been discussing it over the last couple of years and we thought this year was the right time to try and see if we can give women and girls a bit more opportunity to play sport," Roos president Andrew Lawson said.
"If it's working and it's popular we'll start thinking about how we can resource another team and look at coaches and support staff.
"(The NEBFFL) would be the obvious choice but I'm hoping that at some point in the future there might be a TDFL women's league happening."
Lawson said girls were increasingly getting exposure to school football but that he was surprised by the mature age interest.
"It's been quite exciting to see that broad scale of ages coming through," he said.
In the NEBFFL on Sunday, Rovers host Thurgoona while Raiders take on Felines.
