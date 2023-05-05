THE Albury-Wodonga Steamers will have to bounce back from a horror week with a makeshift side, with 13 top-liners out injured or unavailable for Saturday's clash against Griffith.
The Steamers had a nightmare outing last week against Wagga Agricultural College, losing 64-0, suffering two send-offs and losing several players to injury.
Coach James Kora sat his men down to watch the tape of the game on Tuesday ahead of a return to Murrayfield in East Albury today.
"There were a few heads in hands," he said.
"Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong."
Going out of a side that is already lacking key playmaker Tully MacPherson (hamstring) and leading tryscorer Reuben Sarkis (shoulder) was captain Simon Clements, who injured his right arm in the second half, last week's No.10 Blake Le Cornu, livewire winger Jale Vetawa and promising youngster Toby Sarkis.
In good news, Harry Goggins returns to the lineup - and will bolster the Steamers' physical presence - and Ryan O'Sullivan also returns and will slot into the No.12 position this week.
Also, Faumaanu Faumaan (junior) will get the call-up to go onto a wing in Vetawa's absence.
Luke Rayner will take the captain's armband in the absence of Clements.
Kora said Clements would be a "week by week" prospect, with Reuben Sarkis facing a similar scenario.
The Steamers had their chances in the first half last week, and trailed by 19 at the break, but the scoreboard pressure built and they were overrun in the second half.
While the Steamers are 1-2, Griffith have yet to put a win on the board and will be eyeing their chance.
"Griffith are probably a bit like us, they're not very good travellers," Kora said.
"They haven't had a good run so far but they were a finalist last year."
Kora said training was "better" on Thursday and, despite everything, the mood at the club was still upbeat with the team just needing to hold on for several more rounds before the cavalry returned.
"There is still a positive mood in the club," he said.
"If we get it right and we do it right, boom, we can compete with the best teams in the comp.
"At the moment we're struggling to get it right. Just the little basics are letting us down."
The Steamers fielded their first third-grade side in about five years last week and Kora said he had faith in the club's depth.
"We're going to be under-strength but we should be alright," he said.
The game kicks off at 3.15pm with the club hosting a Ladies Day with cocktails, food and music with tickets to the function $65.
