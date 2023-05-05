The Border Mail
Steamers set to test depth levels as injury and unavailability rules out 13 first-graders

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 6 2023 - 1:29am, first published May 5 2023 - 5:04pm
Harry Goggins inclusion is a rare positive for coach James Kora, who has 13 first-grade players unavailable for Saturday's round four match against Griffith. Picture by James Wiltshire
THE Albury-Wodonga Steamers will have to bounce back from a horror week with a makeshift side, with 13 top-liners out injured or unavailable for Saturday's clash against Griffith.

