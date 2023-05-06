Yvonne Jackson's most vivid memory of King Charles is the welcome break in the weather that accompanied his visit to the Border 40 years ago.
Drought-breaking rain heralded the arrival of (the then) Prince Charles and Princess Diana to Albury on the evening of March 22, 1983.
The royal couple were met by a crowd of 10,000 people who patiently waited on the tarmac of Albury airport "ignoring torrential rain and biting wind", according to a Border Morning Mail report the next day.
Mrs Jackson, 91, (who was the Mayoress of Albury at the time) and her cousin Mayor John Roach were on hand to welcome the young couple as their flight from Alice Springs landed.
Mrs Jackson recalls how thankful everyone felt about the rain "and that it just seemed to be an appropriate time for it" after such a long dry spell in the district.
It was reported that Prince Charles stopped to discuss the break in the drought with well-wishers and that the couple spent more than 20 minutes "chatting informally and shaking hundreds of hands" after they landed.
"Incredibly the rain and wind disappeared as the royals stepped from the jet," the Border Morning Mail stated.
Amidst the noise and bustle of the crowds cheering and waving, Mrs Jackson says that first meeting passed in a bit of a blur.
"The night they arrived, we met them straight away as they came down off the plane," she says.
"We shook hands and spoke a few words as we walked along with them as they made their way to the cars," she says.
"... It was fleeting in lots of ways."
As part of her civic duties, Mrs Jackson was fortunate to spend time with the dewy-faced royals on three separate occasions during their stay.
The former Mayoress says Prince Charles was good-natured, smiling and charming - she recalls he elicited a giggle out of Princess Diana over some passing remark he made.
"They were a fabulous couple," she says.
But she admits she was particularly taken by the young princess, who was just 21 when she captured the hearts of Albury.
"Princess Diana was just amazing - she was lovely and so natural," Mrs Jackson says.
"And when you were walking with them and listening to the comments from the crowd - they were calling out for her - you could see who was the favourite."
The Prince and Princess of Wales used nearby Woomargama homestead as a base for nine-month-old Prince William to stay in the care of his nanny Barbara Barnes.
It was reported that the nine-month-old William took his first steps at the working sheep and cattle property, owned by Gordon and Margaret Darling.
Meanwhile the royal couple flew in and out of Albury airport many times and drew big crowds when they attended church services at St Matthew's Albury, and at Holbrook.
Mrs Jackson has a bittersweet memory of the Sunday service at St Matthew's Albury, where she is still a regular church-goer.
"As we came out of the vestibule of the church, there was a picture of me taken with Princess Di and Prince Charles and a beautiful, big photograph was hung in the church," she says.
Sadly that print, along with a quantity of silver, was taken during a break-in at Matthew's.
"It was my one claim to fame," she laughs.
(Mrs Jackson, who was on the St Matthew's church committee for many years, reveals that many people would not know that King Charles made a sizeable, anonymous donation to the rebuilding efforts after the 134-year-old church was destroyed by a fire in 1991.)
Royalty was "the mainstay of our family growing up", reveals Mrs Jackson, adding her father William Lester was a staunch supporter of the monarchy.
"The visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales - and (later) the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II - was a wonderfully exciting time for Albury," she reflects.
"As they got older it was sad to see the way their lives went but I think it's all settled down now."
Mrs Jackson hopes the reign of King Charles III "goes smoothly".
"I hope he gets that satisfaction of being king and can enjoy a bit of life now," she says.
"I'll be very pleased if it brings a little bit of happiness to the country and to the empire - well, what's left of it anyway!"
