The Border Mail
Then-Albury mayoress Yvonne Jackson recalls 1983 visit of Prince Charles and Princess Diana

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 6 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
Yvonne Jackson, 91, has fond memories of Prince Charles and Princess Dianas visit to the Border in 1983 when she was the Mayoress of Albury with her cousin Mayor John Roach. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yvonne Jackson's most vivid memory of King Charles is the welcome break in the weather that accompanied his visit to the Border 40 years ago.

