Yarrawonga man caught speeding at 181km/h in mum's car

A Yarrawonga man has had his mother's car impounded after being caught at 181km/h.
State Highway Patrol officers intercepted a Hyundai i30 about 5.50pm on Friday.
The driver, a recently licensed 18-year-old, was caught 81km/h over the limit on the Katamatite-Yarrawonga Road at Katamatite.
He had two passengers on board.
"The 18-year-old Yarrawonga man has had his mother's car impounded at a cost of $1525 and will be summonsed to appear at court on traffic related matters," police said.
