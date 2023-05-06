The Border Mail
Yarrawonga man caught speeding at 181km/h in mum's car

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 6 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:35am
A Yarrawonga man has had his mother's car impounded after being caught at 181km/h.

