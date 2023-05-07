Man with history of false triple zero calls dialled in fake emergencies

A man with a history of making prank triple zero calls has been ordered to donate money to an emergency service.
Tylan Luke Porter, 29, called the emergency line about 11.45am on June 5, 2021, claiming to have witnessed a crash.
He said a motorbike had run off the road near the Beechworth-Wodonga Road and Yackandandah Road roundabout, with the rider said to have hit a tree.
He told the call taker the motorbike had started to smoke and fuel was leaking, and gave his name as "Jeff" with a contact number.
Police and firefighters attended but found no evidence of a crash.
Porter made a similar call at 2.10pm that day, claiming to have witnessed a boating incident.
He said police, the coast guard and paramedics were needed at Kookaburra Point at Lake Hume as he could see a boat taking on water.
He claimed a small tinnie with an adult and child was in trouble, and gave his name as "Jeff Cook" but with a different contact number.
Police determined the call was a hoax after 10 minutes.
A check of the triple zero audio file was compared to other calls made by Porter to the emergency line, with police able to identify him as the prankster.
He was interviewed by police on August 18 of that year and claimed they weren't hoax calls.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was definitely there," he said of the motorbike report and "it wasn't a false report, they were both there" of the boating incident.
But Porter couldn't explain the use of a false name and phone numbers.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said he had "issues with abstract thinking" and "he firmly believes what he saw", but couldn't explain the lack of evidence at the scenes.
"It's not the first time he's been before the court for making false calls to emergency services," the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard.
Prosecutor Les Hare said his behaviour needed to be deterred.
"Perhaps imposing something that can keep something over his head so as to deter him from effectively wasting the time of emergency services any time in the future," he said of a penalty.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said such incidents could cost thousands of dollars.
"You need to make sure nothing like this occurs in the future," he said.
Porter was placed on a good behaviour undertaking and must donate $750 to the Yackandandah SES.
"That's your way of putting back into the community," Mr Mithen said.
