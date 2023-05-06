Myrtleford woman's family overwhelmed by support after house fire

A Myrtleford woman who was badly burnt in a house fire remains in hospital more than a week later.
"It's been an unbelievable community response, it's just overwhelming," he sister said.
"She's got a lot of post traumatic amnesia.
"I've been spending quite a lot of time with her in Melbourne.
"She's very distressed - she's been left with nothing, absolutely nothing - but I really want to thank people in the community for their response. "
Ms Mead underwent surgery late last week and still has a lengthy recovery ahead of her.
Carers are helping the surviving animals, which have been been a huge part of Ms Mead's life.
The fire was accidental.
